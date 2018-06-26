High River RCMP are hoping to locate a man wanted for stealing a car out of Calgary that was seen in the Aldersyde area a couple of weeks ago.

They say back on Saturday, June 9, the man showed up a rural property near Aldersyde and asked the landowner for some gas.

He got out of the older model Honda Civic and filled up, but it turned out the vehicle was stolen.

RCMP are hoping someone got a good look at the man and can identify him.

If you have info, call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).