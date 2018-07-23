Mother Of Child In Home Next To Knowles Avenue Fire Thankful For First Responders

  • Print
No one was hurt in a house fire that destroyed one home and damaged others last Friday afternoon on Knowles avenue here in Okotoks

Neighbour, Trellis Palmer, says her kids were in the neighbouring home playing video games, but they were stopped because the power started flickering and that's when they could hear the crackling of the fire, so they evacuated as fast as possible.

"My son was in the house with his friends, and they noticed that the power was going out with their gaming and could hear the crackling of the fire, so they exited the house very quickly," she said.

Neighbours were concerned to see many residents of Okotoks looking to see the fire and it has them a little upset.

"If people could just get out of the way of ambulance and fire, like my girlfriend is losing her house, but we had our children in there," said Palmer.

Residents are reminded to take precautions necessary and try to keep yourself out of first responders way to help them better handle theses emergencies.

Palmer says she is glad no one was hurt, but she is heartbroken for the ones who lost their home and all their belongings.

"Thankfully they're safe, but I'm sad for the people that lost their house and everything in it," she said.

Fire crews, EMS and police were able to secure the area and contain the fire, but the home was destroyed and neighbouring homes damaged.

Fire Chief, Ken Thevenot, says the investigation is still ongoing to determine what caused the fire, and will update as soon as information is available.

