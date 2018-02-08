More Snow Prompts Reminders From Fire Department

The Okotoks Fire Department is hoping residents can do them a huge favour with the recent snowfall.

They're asking residents to please keep snow and ice removed from their sidewalks, pathways, and all entries to their homes in case first responders need access for an emergency.

Ken Thevenot, Okotoks Fire Chief, is hoping to see a few snow angels step up to the plate.

"We've got some extra snow accumulation potentially coming our way and if we could ask for some help or some residents to clear snow around any hydrants in their neighbourhoods or at their business that would be of great assistance to fire services in the event we needed to use those hydrants if there was a fire."

He says they've seen a spike in carbon monoxide calls.

"Not only do we have our regular calls with carbon monoxide, the batteries are not in good working condition or the detectors have expired, but also the ice build up around the venting and pipes for furnaces and the water heater."

According to Thevenot this could cause combustion or carbon monoxide build up in the home.

This past week the department responded to 22 calls which included five alarm system activations, 11 medical responses, one power line down, one public service call, three motor vehicle collisions, and one dryer fire.

