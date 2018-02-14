More Charges Against Alleged Cell Phone Thieves

At least three people already facing seven charges around thefts from cell phone stores in the Foothills, are facing more charges from High River RCMP.

High River RCMP Constable Jill Mills says 19 year old Kareeba Joseph and two youth, who can't be named, have been charged in two more robberies.

"Those that were charged with the cell phone thefts in the Calgary area, we found to be also allegedly responsible for two thefts in High River, one from the Foothills Mobility store and one from the Mark's store here in High River."

The RCMP release has the particulars on the crimes, charges and those involved.

On December 27, 2017 at 5:00 p.m., High River RCMP responded to a theft complaint at the Foothills Mobility store.

Four males entered the store, grabbed cell phones and then fled on foot.

Kareeba Joseph, and one youth have been charged with Theft under $5000 and Mischief.

On January 2, 2018 at 8:30 p.m., High River RCMP responded to a theft complaint at the Mark's store.

Five males entered the store, stole numerous pieces of clothing and then fled to a waiting vehicle.

Kareeba Joseph, and two youths have been charged with Theft under $5000.

Joseph has been released from custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance on Friday, March 2, 2018 at Okotoks Provincial Court.

The two youths, who cannot be named, have been released from custody with court appearance dates of Friday, February 23 and Friday, March 23, 2018 at Okotoks Provincial Court.

Mills says it wasn't luck they were able to solve these crimes.

"It took good investigation is what it took. We've been keeping an eye on them. Sometimes were able to catch those responsible, in the act. And through video surveillance tapes and looking at other investigations, sometimes we're able to connect them from the present investigation to incidents in the past."

Strathmore RCMP have arrested and charged, Kareeba, the two youths and two others with cell phone thefts from Strathmore, Olds, Okotoks and High River.

Mills says more charges against the the other suspects could be laid.

