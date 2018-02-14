More Charges Against Alleged Cell Phone Thieves

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

At least three people already facing seven charges around thefts from cell phone stores in the Foothills, are facing more charges from High River RCMP.

High River RCMP Constable Jill Mills says 19 year old Kareeba Joseph and two youth, who can't be named, have been charged in two more robberies.

"Those that were charged with the cell phone thefts in the Calgary area, we found to be also allegedly responsible for two thefts in High River, one from the Foothills Mobility store and one from the Mark's store here in High River."

The RCMP release has the particulars on the crimes, charges and those involved.

On December 27, 2017 at 5:00 p.m., High River RCMP responded to a theft complaint at the Foothills Mobility store.

Four males entered the store, grabbed cell phones and then fled on foot.

Kareeba Joseph, and one youth have been charged with Theft under $5000 and Mischief.  

On January 2, 2018 at 8:30 p.m., High River RCMP responded to a theft complaint at the Mark's store.

Five males entered the store, stole numerous pieces of clothing and then fled to a waiting vehicle.

Kareeba Joseph, and two youths have been charged with Theft under $5000.

Joseph has been released from custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance on Friday, March 2, 2018 at Okotoks Provincial Court.  

The two youths, who cannot be named, have been released from custody with court appearance dates of Friday, February 23 and Friday, March 23, 2018 at Okotoks Provincial Court.   

Mills says it wasn't luck they were able to solve these crimes.

"It took good investigation is what it took. We've been keeping an eye on them. Sometimes were able to catch those responsible, in the act. And through video surveillance tapes and looking at other investigations, sometimes we're able to connect them from the present investigation to incidents in the past."

Strathmore RCMP have arrested and charged, Kareeba, the two youths and two others with cell phone thefts from Strathmore, Olds, Okotoks and High River.

Mills says more charges against the the other suspects could be laid.

 

Read More: Charges Laid In Connection With Cell Phone Store Incidents

More Local News

Snowfall Warning Issued For Okotoks

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for much of the region as 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected tonight. "A system moving along the BC/Alberta border will bring snow, at times heavy, to…

Blast Of Winter Causing Problems On Area Highways

UPDATE: Highway 1 from Strathmore to Gleichen is now open. Weather conditions are still causing icy roads and reduced visibility. Bassano RCMP are also advising motorists of extreme winter driving…

Ski Accident Claims Life Of 10-Year-Old

A tragic incident at Castle Ski Resort has resulted in the death of a young girl. On Tuesday morning just before 11:30, Pincher Creek RCMP and EMS received reports a 10-year-old girl had sustained…

Snow Squall Warning Ended

UPDATE 12:59: Snow squall warning has ended. Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for the Foothills. The warning was issued just before 11:30 a.m. as periods of brief but intense…

More Charges Against Alleged Cell Phone Thieves

At least three people already facing seven charges around thefts from cell phone stores in the Foothills, are facing more charges from High River RCMP. High River RCMP Constable Jill Mills says 19…

February Surpassing Average Snowfall Amounts

Only two weeks into the month and the Foothills has already more than doubled average snowfall amounts. December saw a snowfall of 32 centimetres which was double the average of 16, January brought…

New Signs Hope To Increase Speed Limit Compliance

Okotoks Municipal Enforcement are working towards raising awareness to visitors about the speed limit in Okotoks, which is 40 km/h unless otherwise posted. Amendments have been made to the Traffic…

Barlow Says Feds Aren't Doing Enough In Pipeline Fight

Foothills MP John Barlow isn't too impressed with the Prime Ministers lack of action in the ongoing dispute over pipelines between Alberta and B.C. Barlow says Justin Trudeau needs to step up. "We…

"Safer Spaces" Making A Difference For Abused Women

The Province's "Safer Spaces" program is proving to be a good one for women suffering from domestic abuse. The program allows women suffering abuse to break a lease and get away from their abuser.…

Salvation Army Beat Fundraising Goal for 2017

Community support from the Foothills helped the Salvation Army with their Christmas campaigns this year. Lieutenant Chad Cole says they beat their fundraising goal and there are toys left over to…

Alberta Firefighters See New Cancer Supports

Workers' compensation guidelines for firefighters now include two reproductive cancers faced by women. Firefighters who contract ovarian and cervical cancer will receive workers' compensation…

Province Bans Spear Hunting

The Government of Alberta is banning the use of spears in the 2018 hunting season in an attempt to reduce dangerous behaviour and protect big game animals from undue stress. Under the update…

Affordable Housing Task Force Needs Members

The Town of Okotoks is seeking individuals with an interest in local affordable housing. They're accepting applications for the new Affordable Housing Task Force committee, which has been created to…

Late Entry Into French Immersion Looks Like a Go

A proposed idea to start a late entry program into French Immersion in the Foothills School Division is proving to be a hit. If 20 to 25 grade 5 students enrol they will have a class in the fall of…

Parks Alberta Issues Avalanche Warning for K-Country

Heavy snowfall over the past few weeks has prompted Alberta Parks to issue an avalanche warning for Kananaskis Country. Backcountry enthusiasts are being advised to avoid affected areas in and around…

First February Council Meeting Gets Underway This Afternoon

Okotoks Town Council meets this afternoon, Feb. 12. On the agenda today is a request for support from the Oilers Peewee Female "A" team to host the 2018 Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships in…

Residential Snow Removal Operations Start Again

It's back to square one for Town of Okotoks snow removal crews after all the precipitation last week and over the weekend. They're hitting the roads on Cimarron Boulevard between 32 Street and…

Missed Call Scam Hitting Albertans

If you've recently noticed a missed call on your cellphone from an international number, you're not alone as another phone scam is making the rounds. A lot of the calls are coming up as from Albania,…

OJ Students Keep Health Top Of Mind

Students at École Okotoks Junior High spent Friday, Feb. 9 getting well versed on all aspects of health. The school hosted its annual Wellness Conference, a full day event in which students learn…

Library Sports New Event to Celebrate Olympics

The Okotoks Public Library is inviting local readers to embrace the Olympic spirit. The library's Reading Olympics 2018 edition kicked off Friday and runs until February 25. Assistant Librarian Lara…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Okotoks Increases Hours Logged By Nearly 50% At Winter Walk Day

Mini-Hawks Nab Spot In First Ever Elementary Cheer Provincials

MD of Foothills Looking to Change its Name

New Bill Could Help New Parents

Bowl For Kids Sake Registration Now Open

Charges Laid in Connection with Cell Phone Store Incidents

Foothills Comic Con Announces Their First 2018 Guest

Used Book Sale will Support the Okotoks Public Library

Alberta RCMP Remind Motorists Of Distracted Driving Dangers & Consequences

Snow Day For Strathcona-Tweedsmuir

Fish And Wildlife Officers Kill Cougar In Turner Valley

More Snow Prompts Reminders From Fire Department

Continued Snow Events Hindering Snow Removal Progress

Construction Set To Start On New K-9 School

Hospice Celebrates 10 Years Of Caring

Okotoks Cell Provider Warns Of Buying Illegitimate Phones

Alberta Bans BC Wine

Construction Means Some Changes To The River Pathway System

Winter Storm Watch In Effect

Southland Announces Takeover Of On-It Transit System

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Art Exhibit "Turgor" by Daniel Evans at the Okotoks Art Gallery

13 January 2018 10:00 am - 24 February 2018 3:00 pm

Okotoks Art Gallery





Art Exhibit "Pleasing Everybody All the Time" by Manny Blair at Okotoks Art Gallery

13 January 2018 10:00 am - 24 February 2018 3:00 pm

Okotoks Art Gallery





Foothills Philharmonic Presents - Opposites Attract

16 February 2018 7:00 pm

Okotoks Alliance Church





Green Screen Workshop

17 February 2018 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Okotoks Public Library





Family Day Winter Festival

19 February 2018 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Davisburg Community Hall





DivorceCare

20 February 2018 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Okotoks Evangelical Free Church





GriefShare

21 February 2018 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Okotoks Evangelical Free Church





Login