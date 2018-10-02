Molyneux Says His Experience A Factor In FSD Campaign

Details
Category: Local News

There's a new face running for the vacant Ward One Trustee spot in the Foothills School Division.

Jack Molyneux is a lifelong Foothills resident and retired teacher.

He says he's aware of the controversy surrounding his opponent, Jeannine Tucker, but it's not his big reason for running.

"My decision to run was more based on the fact that I have a passion for teaching and a passion for kids and this ward needs representation and the sooner the better."

The ward was left without a trustee following the disqualification of Tucker in November of 2017.

He says he knows he'll need to get in there and fight for schools in Turner Valley, Black Diamond and Longview with the lions share of cash going to Okotoks and High River schools.

"You know you have to make sure your voice is heard. You have to make sure you're an advocate. You take the concerns of your ward in regardless of whether you're representing Okotoks or your representing Longview. I think education is education and each of these students and schools need to be looked after the best ability of the board."

Molyneux says he has a lot of experience.

"I'm a retired teacher. I've had experience dealing with the board, dealing with division office, from janitorial service, right up into the boardroom. So, you know I've got wide ranges of experinces within the school. And certainly I'm willing to put that experience to the test and look after the constituents of Ward One.

Voters in Turner Valley, Black Diamond and Longview will go to the polls, Monday, October 22nd to decide between the two in a byelection.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

More Local News

Slow Go With The Snow

Contestants Battle Puzzling Words At The Grate Groan-Up Spelling Bee

Tough words and tough competition made for a successful year in the sixth annual Grate Groan-up Spelling Bee, hosted by Literacy for Life on September 29. Ten teams composed of three participants…

Molyneux Says His Experience A Factor In FSD Campaign

There's a new face running for the vacant Ward One Trustee spot in the Foothills School Division. Jack Molyneux is a lifelong Foothills resident and retired teacher. He says he's aware of the…

Public Transit For The Town Of Okotoks

The Town of Okotoks is exploring the implementation of a local public transit service to assist residents with mobility and transportation. The public was asked for their input on the possibility,…

48th Street Closure For October

The subdivision developer will be rebuilding the surface of 48th Street starting October 1, with expected completion by October 31. The road will be closed, with the exception of local traffic.…

Psychologist Weighs In On Seasonal Affective Disorder

As temperatures drop, and sunlight gets more scarce, it's normal to feel a temporary spell of winter blues. However, if you've experienced depressive symptoms for a period that you think is longer…

Minimum Wage In Alberta Increases To $15/Hour

Starting on October 1 the minimum wage in Alberta has been raised to $15 dollars an hour. This is up from the previous $13.60 an hour, and is the final step in the provincial governments goal to…

Town Collecting Extra Yard Waste Curbside In October

The Town of Okotoks is making it more convenient for residents to get rid of their excess yard waste this month. Throughout October, residents can leave extra yard waste out for pick up beside their…

Albertan's Enjoy A Little Culture

Alberta Culture Days gives Albertans the opportunity to discover local arts and culture within our community. A variety of residents and businesses opened their doors in Okotoks, to display their…

Basic Maintenance Key In Fireplace Safety

Cooler weather has arrived in the Foothills which means residents may start using their fireplaces to warm up. Basic maintenance is the first place to start by checking dust build up and mechanics on…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login