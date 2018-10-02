Molyneux Says His Experience A Factor In FSD Campaign

There's a new face running for the vacant Ward One Trustee spot in the Foothills School Division.

Jack Molyneux is a lifelong Foothills resident and retired teacher.

He says he's aware of the controversy surrounding his opponent, Jeannine Tucker, but it's not his big reason for running.

"My decision to run was more based on the fact that I have a passion for teaching and a passion for kids and this ward needs representation and the sooner the better."

The ward was left without a trustee following the disqualification of Tucker in November of 2017.

He says he knows he'll need to get in there and fight for schools in Turner Valley, Black Diamond and Longview with the lions share of cash going to Okotoks and High River schools.

"You know you have to make sure your voice is heard. You have to make sure you're an advocate. You take the concerns of your ward in regardless of whether you're representing Okotoks or your representing Longview. I think education is education and each of these students and schools need to be looked after the best ability of the board."

Molyneux says he has a lot of experience.

"I'm a retired teacher. I've had experience dealing with the board, dealing with division office, from janitorial service, right up into the boardroom. So, you know I've got wide ranges of experinces within the school. And certainly I'm willing to put that experience to the test and look after the constituents of Ward One.

Voters in Turner Valley, Black Diamond and Longview will go to the polls, Monday, October 22nd to decide between the two in a byelection.

