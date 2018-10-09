Mobile Mammography Coming To Okotoks

Details
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Screen Test Alberta is encouraging women to get checked.

According to Alberta Health Services, breast cancer is the most common cancer for women in Alberta and across Canada.

Harmony McRae, Health Promotions Facilitator for Screen Test Alberta, says mammograms are key to early detection.

"Mammograms can find breast cancer two to three years before it becomes big enough for a woman or her doctor to feel it and it's really the only test that we have that can find breast cancer in the earliest stages and when we can find it early the chances of survival are so much better, and most woman are surviving now, about 90 per cent."

McRae says it's amazing how mammograms can detect the beginning of something so miniscule.

"Most of the breast cancer we find is in stage one so it's about two to three millimetres and when breast cancer becomes a lump and you can feel it it's about the size of a quarter, so we really want to find it before it gets to that more advanced stage and that's where mammograms can play a really good role."

Screen Test Alberta's mobile mammography service will be in Okotoks on Nov. 3 and 5 then it'll be in High River from Nov. 6-14.

To book an appointment call 1-800-667-0604.

