Missing Okotoks Lacrosse Funds Traced

A letter sent out to members of the Okotoks Raiders Lacrosse Association on Friday concluded money missing from the organization was traced back to the conduct of their former treasurer.

The investigation of the board committee concluded that the funds previously described as misappropriated were traceable to the conduct of the former treasurer, Shannon Sutton.

On Friday, the board obtained a judgment, which was made on the consent of Sutton's counsel, that states she owes the group $211,308.

The following email was sent out to members of the Raiders families and is posted on their Facebook page:



Subject: Follow up message to Raiders families



Further to our notice to our members of December 1, 2017, the investigation of the Board committee concluded that the funds previously described as misappropriated were traceable to the conduct of the former Treasurer of ORLA, Shannon Sutton. The Board further resolved to take steps to recover those funds. Today ORLA obtained a judgment, which was made on the consent of Ms. Sutton's counsel, which states that Ms. Sutton owes ORLA $211,308. Due to the circumstances which lead to ORLA obtaining that judgment, the Board and ORLA is not at liberty to make any further comment or provide any other information on the circumstances that led to ORLA obtaining that judgment.

We wish to reaffirm that these matters should not have any impact on ORLA's operations and the conduct of the 2018 season for our members. However, we think it is important for these updates to be provided to our membership to avoid any speculation or misinformation.

We thank you again for supporting lacrosse and continue to look forward to a great 2018 season. Registration is open, tryouts for HOKS teams are scheduled to take place in February, 2018 and for all other levels in March, 2018.

Sincerely,

Okotoks Raiders Lacrosse Association Board of Directors

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]