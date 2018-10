Earlier this month the High River RCMP were on the lookout for a missing woman by the name of Carol Littlepine and they are announcing that she has been found, safe and sound.

32 year old Littlepine wasn't seen since October 6, which spurred the local RCMP detachment to ask for the publics help in locating her.

The RCMP are thanking the public for their assitance.

