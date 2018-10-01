Details
Category: Local News

Starting on October 1 the minimum wage in Alberta has been raised to $15 dollars an hour.

This is up from the previous $13.60 an hour, and is the final step in the provincial governments goal to raise the standard of living for lower income Albertans set in 2015.

Alberta Minister of Labour Christina Gray says she believes this change will improve the quality of life for low-income earners.

"Every hard-working Albertan deserves to be paid fairly. The $15 minimum wage will make life more affordable for women, single parents, families and everyone who has been working a full-time job or more but is still struggling to put food on the table and pay their rent. I'm proud that we are delivering on our commitment to everyday Albertan families."

More than 250,000 Albertans previously earned less than $15 per hour, with only 24 percent in that bracket being 15-19 years old.

Nearly two thirds of lower income earners are women and over 37 percent of low income earners have children.

With this raise a full time worker making minimum wage will now earn $2912 more annually.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Minimum Wage In Alberta Increases To $15/Hour

Starting on October 1 the minimum wage in Alberta has been raised to $15 dollars an hour. This is up from the previous $13.60 an hour, and is the final step in the provincial governments goal to…

48th Street Closure For October

The subdivision developer will be rebuilding the surface of 48th Street starting October 1, with expected completion by October 31. The road will be closed, with the exception of local traffic.…

Town Collecting Extra Yard Waste Curbside In October

The Town of Okotoks is making it more convenient for residents to get rid of their excess yard waste this month. Throughout October, residents can leave extra yard waste out for pick up beside their…

Psychologist Weighs In On Seasonal Affective Disorder

As temperatures drop, and sunlight gets more scarce, it's normal to feel a temporary spell of winter blues. However, if you've experienced depressive symptoms for a period that you think is longer…

Albertan's Enjoy A Little Culture

Alberta Culture Days gives Albertans the opportunity to discover local arts and culture within our community. A variety of residents and businesses opened their doors in Okotoks, to display their…

Basic Maintenance Key In Fireplace Safety

Cooler weather has arrived in the Foothills which means residents may start using their fireplaces to warm up. Basic maintenance is the first place to start by checking dust build up and mechanics on…

Muth Says Stick To Business In NAFTA Talks

On and off NAFTA talks between Canada , the U.S. and Mexico continue in Washington. But what does it mean to us here in the Foothills? High River Chamber of Commerce President, Steven Muth, says…

Upwards Of 10 Centimetres Of Snow Possible In The Next Few Days

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, stating there's a possibility of 10 centimetres of snow in the Foothills over the next few days. Chances are slim, but it's possible there…

Art, Culture And History Featured This Weekend In The Foothills

If you have an interest in local artists, family friendly events and free entertainment, there's plenty to see and do in the Foothills from September 28-30, as several local venues celebrate Alberta…

High River Couple Runs Across Canada

A local couple is dashing towards their bucket list goal, of running a half marathon in every Canadian province. Both Ron and Ann McIntosh (who are 57 and 56 respectively), have currently ran 10 half…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login