Mini-Hawks Nab Spot In First Ever Elementary Cheer Provincials

The Dr. Morris Gibson Mini-Hawks cheer team are making history this year, competing in the first ever elementary level cheer provincials.

The Mini-Hawks are the only division one cheer team registered in the Calgary area, comprised of 26 children in second and third grade.

Competition season started on January 27 in Lethbridge at the Imagine Cheer Competition where the Mini-Hawks placed third.

Allison Stewart, cheer coach for the Mini-Hawks says they also competed in the Pacific All Stars Battle of Champions in Calgary on Feb. 3.

"Our goal was to increase our score as compared to the weekend previous, and we did that, so that was great. We had what was called hit zero which is when you have no deductions, and no falls in your routine."

Stewart shares her team's excitement to be a part of the very first elementary provincials, something she's been asking the Alberta Cheerleading Association to create for years.

"We wanted this really great end goal for our children, we work so hard for so long. Going to general competitions is fantastic, however having a target like provincials just make it that much more exciting. My children are over the moon over the fact they get to go to provincials."

She's hoping her unique team will rise to the occasion as always starting March 10 at an Alberta Cheerleading Association competition in Edmonton.

"They're motivated to work really hard, and we've done two competitions with our routine that we've started off with. Now we're looking to increasing our stunt difficulty, because that's how we will be able to rise up in points. They understand that it's not about taking first or second place, but being happy with wherever we land and celebrating everybody else."

The Mini-Hawks will have two more competitions after Edmonton before provincials.

Stewart hopes Okotoks will feel the same pride in the Mini-Hawks as she does.

"A congratulations to these kids who deserve a lot of credit, cheerleading isn't as popular as basketball or as volleyball and the other sports, but these children put in many hours of hard work. These little guys have gone out and represented the Foothills School Division so beautifully and they should be so proud of themselves. I just think it's exciting, they're unique, and I'm so excited to see what we're going to be able to do in the next few months."

