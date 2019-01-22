Millarville Woman Starts Letter Writing Contest With Home As Winning Prize

A woman in Millarville is spending her days reading letters pouring in from citizens who would like to be chosen to win her home in a letter writing contest.

Alla Wagner says she was looking for alternatives to selling, as she has been unable to find a buyer for the home in the current economy, and wants to share the beauty of her home with others.

Wagner sustained injuries in a fall last year, and she is now confined to the upper floor of her home due to chronic illnesses and a severe back injury.

She says while she doesn't want to envision what she is looking for in the letter, there are a few things that speak to her personally.

"It's going to hit me when i read it. It has to be creative, it has to tell me why they want to live here, why this would change their life, why they can enjoy this house as much as I do," said Wagner.

She has received 1000 letters to date, and says she has gotten through 500 of them so far.

Wagner adds she hopes to bring hope to Alberta's economy, while helping a non-profit organization that helped her when she came to Canada in 1984.

"If I bring hope into the difficult time right now, it's great. It's helping me and it's helping others," she said

Wagner says she was unaware of the Calgary Women's Shelter when first arriving to Canada, and slept on benches by the Bow River. The shelter helped her get on her feet in Canada, and she wants to give back. Five per cent of the net profits will be donated.

There are a few catches. Wagner is in an agreement with her realtor until January 31st, so if the home sells before then, the contest will be cancelled. There is a $25 entry fee, which will be refunded, in full, should the contest be cancelled.

Full contest details can be found by clicking here: facebook.com/writealetterwinahouse

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]