Millarville Racing And Agricultural Society Recognized By Alberta Chamber Of Commerce

Some exciting news for the Millarville Racing and Agricultural Society as they have received a nomination for an Alberta Business Award of Distinction from the Alberta Chamber of Commerce.

Lisa Lloyd, Executive Director, says the staff and volunteers work hard at events and they are all honoured to be recognized with this nomination.

"It's a great thing, because we do major events here and it's something that we work hard to pull together, and it's pulled together by volunteers within our community, so it's a double win from that stand point," she said.

Lloyd says this nomination is a great way to recognize how the community has come together in support of the society.

"Our community has come together to help support the rebuild of our arena that we lost last March. I'm excited for our group, because it's a great award for the facility as a whole, but it's even bigger for our volunteers and the membership that help us get a lot of the events and things off the ground," she said.

Lloyd adds if they win the award, it will be passed onto to all the volunteers and members that have helped with events, fundraising and general operation of the society.

The nomination for the Community Attraction Award of Distinction has three other finalist from Bashaw, Grande Prairie and Edmonton, and the winner will be decided at the awards reception on March first, 2019 in Edmonton.

