Details
Category: Local News

Letter entries continue to pour in for the "Write a Letter, Win a House," contest, despite the home being put back on the market by the owner and contest developer, Alla Wagner.

Wagner says the contest will go on as it has been, however she has to ensure the house is sold whether it's through the contest, or a buyer.

"The contest amount is not changing. Nothing is changing with the contest itself. Realtors will get their commission no matter what, if it's the contest that finishes itself with the one point seven at the end, or if they get an offer of one point seven. So there's no conflict of interest of any kind, which is great," she said.

Wagner adds the contest is doing very well and will likely generate enough entries to reach her asking price.

"At this moment, the contest is doing really great. It looks like we're going to end up with enough entries. But, just in case there isn't, then I have something to fall back on with the realtors trying to sell the place," she said.

Wagner is still experiencing some setbacks as fraudsters continue to try and capitalize on the contest entries with fake accounts. She stresses the importance of reviewing the contest terms and conditions, and only sending entry payments to the email address listed there.

Wagner has several health issues, including a back injury that has required her to down size her living space, and she says having her home marketed several different ways will help her achieve this goal.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Millarville Home In Contest Back On The Market

Letter entries continue to pour in for the "Write a Letter, Win a House," contest, despite the home being put back on the market by the owner and contest developer, Alla Wagner. Wagner says the…

Okotoks Library Continues To See Strong Membership

Membership continues to be strong at the Okotoks Public Library. Recent stats show the library has about 18,000 memberships, which is only about 11,000 less than the population of Okotoks. Lara…

High Winds Cause Havoc On Highway 2

RCMP had their hands full thanks to howling Chinook winds Monday, March 11. They were warning drivers of large vehicles, or empty tractor-trailers to stay off Highway 2 between High River and Fort…

Survey Shows Fraud Continues To Impact Residents

A recent fraud survey conducted by TD Canada indicates fraud continues to impact Canadians, with the majority of victims losing up to $5000. Nicole Beaton, District Vice President for TD Canada…

Turner Valley Council Candidates Gather For Debate

Turner Valley residents get their first chance to question the six candidates running for the lone Council seat available in next month's byelection. The Turner Valley Rate Payers Board is hosting…

Property Assessment Inquiry Period About To End

Time is almost up for property assessment inquiries. The inquiry period Okotoks home owners an opportunity to review their assessment. Property assessment notices were mailed out by the Town of…

Community Snow Removal Continues

Okotoks residents can expect to see snow removal crews in some different communities today. Crews will be working on the completion of Woodhaven Drive, Cimarron Blvd. between 32nd Street and Cimarron…

Town Enforcement Officers Looking for Help Keeping Roads Clear this Winter

Okotoks Municipal Enforcement officers are asking for residents to help reporting abandoned vehicles this Winter. Officer Sam Burnett asks that residents help in the Town's effort to get abandoned…

Snow Removal to Continue on Woodhaven Drive

Town snow removal procedures will continue on Woodhaven drive early this week. The Town initially issued a warning for residents of snow removal procedures last Thursday. The Town placed signs down…

New Art Exhibit Puts Aquatic Spin On Alberta Landscapes

A new exhibit at the Okotoks Art Gallery has put a unique spin on Alberta landscapes. Not So Far Away by Elisa Friesen has taken landscapes from around the province, including a few from the…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login