Millarville Home In Contest Back On The Market

Letter entries continue to pour in for the "Write a Letter, Win a House," contest, despite the home being put back on the market by the owner and contest developer, Alla Wagner.

Wagner says the contest will go on as it has been, however she has to ensure the house is sold whether it's through the contest, or a buyer.

"The contest amount is not changing. Nothing is changing with the contest itself. Realtors will get their commission no matter what, if it's the contest that finishes itself with the one point seven at the end, or if they get an offer of one point seven. So there's no conflict of interest of any kind, which is great," she said.

Wagner adds the contest is doing very well and will likely generate enough entries to reach her asking price.

"At this moment, the contest is doing really great. It looks like we're going to end up with enough entries. But, just in case there isn't, then I have something to fall back on with the realtors trying to sell the place," she said.

Wagner is still experiencing some setbacks as fraudsters continue to try and capitalize on the contest entries with fake accounts. She stresses the importance of reviewing the contest terms and conditions, and only sending entry payments to the email address listed there.

Wagner has several health issues, including a back injury that has required her to down size her living space, and she says having her home marketed several different ways will help her achieve this goal.

