Millarville Arena In Need Of Community Support For Rebuild

The Millarville Arena is looking at rebuilding after the tragic collapse of the structure this past March.

Lisa Lloyd, Executive Director, says after insurance coverage, they are still in need of community support to make it happen.

"We're looking for 100 donors of $1000.00 to get the shovels in the ground for an August start to have the building up in time for the Christmas Market in November. It will really impact our bottom line here at the race track if we don't have that space available," she said.

The arena needs to raise between $900,000 and one million dollars for the complete phased-in rebuild beyond what has already been received, as the demolition of the old structure was a bit more costly than they expected.

Lloyd says July is an important month as they reach out to the community for donations to help fund the build.

"The month of July is that real push trying to find those 100 donors. We're going to be reaching out to any grants that are available, corporate sponsorships, we even have some opportunity for people to do larger donations and have some naming rights on parts of the building, and or the entire building," she said.

Llyod says they are ready to start rebuilding as early as August, to ensure there is useable space for the Christmas Market, as well as the many community programs they offer.

The funds that need to be raised are over and above what insurance has covered for the collapse, in addition to the arena taking out a mortgage for the rebuild.

For those interested in donating or sponsoring, you can contact Lisa Lloyd directly at 403-931-3411.

