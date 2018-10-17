Michela Sheedy Played Her First Sold Out Show In Home Town Okotoks

Budding Okotoks music artist, Michela Sheedy played her first sold out show right here in Okotoks at Tribal Connections Market last Saturday.

She says this show was special, not only because it was sold out, but because she saw many new faces in the crowd.

"It was such a wonderful night. Typically, at my shows, it's a lot of just my family and friends who come out, which is always wonderful. But, this show was kind of unique, the audience was majority made up of brand new people, which was really cool for me," she said.

She says it felt great to hear the words "sold out" for the first time, while bringing in fans from south of the border.

"There was a lot of people that travelled a fair distance to come to the show. Some people said they were from Boston visiting some family in Canada, and they searched me out because of the whole Keith Urban madness and wanted to come see my show, so it was a very special evening," she said.

Sheedy adds it was a pivotal moment for her and was overjoyed that it happened in the town she calls home.

"It's a dream come true to hear those words, your show is sold out. It was awesome that it could also happen in my home town," she said.

Michela says the future looks bright for her, as she works towards releasing her first music video, continues working on a very large artist development project and looks forward to the possibility of releasing new music next year.

