MEOW Foundation Offering Free Spay and Neuters for Cats in the Foothills

The MEOW Foundation is launching a program to help reduce the amount of homeless and unwanted cats in the foothills.

Thanks in part to a community grant from the Calgary Foundation, the MEOW Foundation will be offering a time limited no-cost program for in-need pet and property owners to spay and neuter their cats at participating veterinary clinics.

The offer is open to residents of the MD of Foothills, including Nanton and Vulcan.

Director of Operations, Debbie Nelson, says, "we just wanted to do our best to try and support the spay and neuter of cats and reduce some of the population that's coming into all the adoption centres."

Those interested can apply online.

Nelson says, "once the application is sent in electronically, our administrator will be in touch with them within a week."

