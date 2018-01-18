Memorial Scholarship Will Honour Tara Roe

  • Print
A Calgary college is honouring late Okotokian Tara Roe with a memorial scholarship.

Roe, a local mother of two, was a victim of a mass shooting in October at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

Dean Olsen, Campus director of Robertson College Calgary says the Tara Ann Roe Memorial Scholarship will cover students in educational programs involving community support.

"The scholarship is basically up to a $15,000 scholarship that would cover a student that would go into our Community Support Worker Program," he explains. "We do offer morning and evening shift full time diploma programs, so we're going to be looking at that on an annual basis to honour Tara."

The 34-year-old was not a student at Robertson College, however Olsen says she was inquiring about community support programs shortly before her death.

Roe had been working with autistic children as a teacher's assistant in the Foothills School Division prior to her passing.

"She was looking at getting into that type of career field and we wanted to honour her with that, she was outstanding in the community, working with children, so I thought it would be a good opportunity to honour her."

Olsen says Robertson College is open to working with the community to possibly grow the memorial scholarship in the future.

"They always can work with myself or my marketing department to grow the scholarship, maybe into two scholarships a year, or one and a half scholarships a year. We always like supporting people in the community and the people in Calgary, Okotoks and surrounding areas to benefit from going back to school and looking at different career opportunities."

