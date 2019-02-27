Meech To Fight Election Ban In Court

Details
Category: Local News

Tim Meech says he'll be fighting his Elections Alberta ban in court.

The Alberta Party Candidate for Livingstone-Macleod is facing a five year ban on running in a Provincial election after failing to file his campaign finance paperwork on time.

"There is no internal mechanism for review of these sort of things that happen. So once they decide, whether it's your fault or not, once they have decided that your late, it's an automatic five year ban. The only recourse we have is to go to court and we have ours scheduled for next week."

Meech says he's confident the ban will be overturned and he'll be able to run in this year's election.

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel hopes to hear a ruling in his case this week, while another Alberta Party Candidate had his ban lifted Friday, February 22, which Meech says he's expecting to see for him and Mandel as well.

