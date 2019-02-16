Meech Hopeful Mandel's Ban Will Be Overturned

The man running for the Alberta Party here in the Livingstone-Macleod riding is standing firmly behind his embattled Party Leader, Stephen Mandel.

Mandel has been barred from running in this Spring's Provincial Election and for the next five years thanks to a paperwork filing snafu.

Local candidate Tim Meech says Mandel's doing the right thing taking the ruling from Elections Alberta to court.

"I'm confident that it'll be overturned and we'll be able to carry forward. It is important to file paperwork on time. It is important to get these things done. But at the same time, you know, the punishment needs to fit the crime. This is something that was a slight piece of paper that needed to go in, and to have your charter rights as a Canadian violated by not being able to run as a candidate in an election for five years seems a bit disproportionate I think."

Even the UCP is throwing their support behind Mandel, saying he should be given the chance to run.

He's expecting a decision later this month.