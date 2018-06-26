The M.D. of Foothills held a series of open houses over the last month looking for input on issues from marijuana to secondary suites.

Reeve Larry Spilak says with the sale and use of marijuana becoming legal in Canada starting Wednesday, October 17, it's an important issue for residents.

"We are trying to understand how best to deal with the cannabis situation that we're going to be confronted with in October. As far as should there be any retail stores in the M.D. of Foothills? Or even growing operations?"

So far there's been lot's of questions, but no one has applied for a permit to grow or sell marijuana in the M.D.

Spilak says the events were well attended, and once the information is all put together, it'll be presented to M.D. Council for them to act on.

The MD has more surveys online.

Send us your news tips, story ideas and comments at [email protected]