MD Of Foothills Issues Fire Ban

A fire ban is now in effect for the MD of Foothills.

The ban includes camp fires, burning barrels, fire works, and any other outdoor fires that do not require permits.

Any open fires need to be extinguished and all open burning permits are now cancelled.

The fire ban does not apply to fires contained in industrial facilities or on industrial sites approved by the Fire Chief.

According to the MD, the ban will be in effect until all areas in the MD of Foothills have received substantial moisture and approval is given for the ban to be lifted.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]