MD Of Foothills Issues Fire Advisory

The Foothills Fire Department has issued a fire advisory to remind residents that it's very dry and fires can very easily get away from you at this time of year.

They're asking for caution and that no fires be left unattended.

Burning permits are available and landowners can use burning barrels and campfires are still permitted.

They're asking M.D. of Foothills residents to use extreme caution when burning.

Vulcan County has a fire restriction in place, which means burn permits have been revoked, and no new one's will be issued, while safe campfires are allowed in approved fire rings.

For more information, go to albertafirebans.ca

