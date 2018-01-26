MD Bulk Water Station in Aldersyde Closing For Two Days

Anyone filling their water tanks from the MD of Foothills Aldersyde Bulk Fill Station will have to find another source for two days.

The station will be closed Tuesday, January 30th and Wednesday January 31st.

The closure is for a planned system upgrade to the Aldersyde Bulk Fill Station.

Alternate bulk water fill locations available during this shutdown include:

Blackie Bulk Fill Station located on the east side of John Street between Alberta and Railway Avenues

The Fish Creek Ranch Truck Bulk Fill Station: located at the intersection of 194 Avenue W and 368 Street W, it is 5.5 km south of Highway 22 on Highway 762, east on 194 Avenue W to 368 Street W.

