My McD's App Glitch Concern For Okotoks Resident

An Okotoks mom had an interesting experience with the McDonalds MyMcD`s app after downloading it for convenience.

Ashley Schwab had utlilized the app one time prior to this incident with no issues, and on the second use she received a series of five emails indicating she had put through five seperate orders, ranging from $7-$42. After logging into the app, she could see that the purchases did go through on her account, however, they were made from a location in Toronto.

Schwab contacted the Manager the Toronto location within minutes of receiving the email to advise them that she did not place the orders, as she resides in Okotoks and requested a refund. The Manager indicated she was unsure if she could issue a refund, but collected her information and assured her she would speak to a Regional Manager and get back to her. Schwab indicated in a written statement that she never did hear back from the Manager.

She then contacted her credit card company, and was advised that due to the McDonald`s app being compromised, it was not the responsibility of the credit card company to reimburse the charges, as it was her information that was stolen, not her credit card information. The credit card company directed her to request a refund from McDonalds, and put a hold on her credit card to avoid any further online transactions until it was resolved.

Schwab did just that, contacting McDonalds corporate office the following day. They took down her information, opened a case for investigation, and advised her they would be in contact within five to seven days. Seven days passed and she hadn`t heard back, so she contacted corporate again. At that time, they advised her the case would be escalated and, again, she would hear from someone within five to seven days. The seven day window passed again with no contact, so she called back. On this call, she was advised that McDonalds dis not have the ability to issue a refund, and it was best to call her credit card company and request the charges be reversed. She expressed concerns about her information being obtained and questioned how that could happen and how to protect herself going forward. The gentleman advised her there was no cause for worry, and that he would delete her app and all the stored information it contained immediately, which she agreed to. Schwab was, again, told that the case was still under investigation and that she should be hearing from someone soon. To this date, she still has not heard back from a McDonalds representative.

Following this chain of events, she was able to contact her credit card company, who finally agreed to reverse the charges. She advised in a written statement that she has since deleted the app and will not be using it again.

