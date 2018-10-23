Maurice's Tell Their Story In Ottawa

Eddie and Jessica Maurice got a chance to tell their story last week in Ottawa.

Eddie, who faced charges after defending himself and his property in a standoff with robbers last February and his wife Jessica testified about their experiences to the Standing Committee on Public Safety.

"We asked for and recommended stronger self defence and property defence laws. We talked about the criminal justice system being a revolving door. People out here are getting scared. I don't think they really comprehend what the reality is really like out here, so we tried to open their eyes to what it's like out here for all of us."

Jessica, says members of the committee seemed genuinely interested in their story.

"We're hopeful it'll make a difference. And actually, all of the things we said apparently go into a report that all the members of parliament will receive. So, it's not just limited to this committee and everybody's going to hear what we had to say."

She says they may speak to Provincial officials as well, and hinted a return trip to Ottawa may be in order to talk to a similar Senate Committee.

Jessica says she and Eddie don't like being in the spotlight, but feel it's their obligation to stand up for everyone and try to change hearts and minds when it comes to rural crime.