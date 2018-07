It was none other than Okotoks own, Mark Sutherland, who won Day 1's chuckwagon races at the Calgary Stampede on July 6th 2018.

He finished off with a time of 1.11.13 seconds, just paces ahead of Grand Prarie's Mike Vigen who placed second.

Ponoka Stampede champ, Vern Nolin follows closely behind the two, he finished 3rd place, Kris Molle follows in 4th and Kurt Bensmiller in 5th.

Day 2 of the Calgary Stampede chucks starts tonight at 7:30pm.