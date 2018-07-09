  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

The Okotoks Chevrolet Buick GMC dealership will be getting a visit from the "Man Van" Tuesday.

The Prostate Cancer Centre will be on site, offering fast and free baseline blood testing for men ages 40 to 80.

In addition to the free testing, blood sugar, blood pressure and waist circumference measurements will be available to men over the age of 18 with no appointment necessary.

The clinic takes place from 8:30 to 11:30 am at Okotoks Chevrolet Buick GMC on 101 Northgate Drive in support of the "Keep Your Pants On" initiaive for men.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

RCMP On The Scene Of Incident In The Sheep River Neighborhood

Our local RCMP officers have been on the scene of an incident since early this morning at a residence in the Sheep River neighbourhood. CPL. Korey Crerar, Supervisor for the Okotoks Detachment, was…

Man Van Returns To Okotoks For A Tuesday Clinic

The Okotoks Chevrolet Buick GMC dealership will be getting a visit from the "Man Van" Tuesday. The Prostate Cancer Centre will be on site, offering fast and free baseline blood testing for men ages…

Heartland Spinoff Filming In Okotoks

A spinoff of the TV series Heartland will be filming in Okotoks on Tuesday and Wednesday. The show Hudson is set to be a web spin off series. Crews will be out at the vacant site where the Old…

Farm Families Honoured at the Stampede Grounds

A couple local farm families are receiving some hardware at the Calgary Stampede on Monday, July 9th. They're handing out their annual BMO Farm Family Awards which recognize families in the Municipal…

Canadian Blood Services Seeing Drop In Donations

Canadian blood services is hoping to fill appointments at an upcoming clinic in the Foothills. Over the summer CBS typically experiences a drop in donations due to busy schedules and vacations which…

Driver Of Truck That Collided With Humboldt Broncos Bus Arrested And Charged

The driver of the semi truck that collided with the Humbolt Broncos team bus on April 6th been arrested and charged. RCMP announced today that the driver, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, has been charged with…

Saskatoon Berry Food Fest In Olde Town Okotoks Starts Next Week

Eight businesses in Olde Town Okotoks will be crafting saskatoon berry menu items for the first ever Saskatoon Berry Food Fest next week. Event Coordinator, Katie Fournell, says coming up with a…

A Close Encounter For Earth & Mars

The Planet Mars will make it's closest approach to Earth since 2003 this month. High River Astronomer James Durbano with the Big Sky Astronomical Society says on Friday, July 27 you'll be able to see…

Practicing Sun & Heat Safety At Summer Events

Alberta Health Services wants to make sure we're being safe while enjoying summer events. Taking in outdoor activities means facing higher risks for the harms of sun exposure and heat related…

This Weekend Is Free Fishing Weekend Across Alberta

Residents across Alberta can fish without a licence at no cost to them as the Alberta Government starts its first of two free fishing weekends this year. The goal is to encourage residents to…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login