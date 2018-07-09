Man Van Returns To Okotoks For A Tuesday Clinic

The Okotoks Chevrolet Buick GMC dealership will be getting a visit from the "Man Van" Tuesday.

The Prostate Cancer Centre will be on site, offering fast and free baseline blood testing for men ages 40 to 80.

In addition to the free testing, blood sugar, blood pressure and waist circumference measurements will be available to men over the age of 18 with no appointment necessary.

The clinic takes place from 8:30 to 11:30 am at Okotoks Chevrolet Buick GMC on 101 Northgate Drive in support of the "Keep Your Pants On" initiaive for men.

