Man Van Received Inquiries About An Evening Clinic In Okotoks

Details
The Man Van made an appearance last week at the Okotoks GMC Pancake Breakfast, where several inquiries were made regarding an evening clinic.

Camille Scheibel, Clinical Manager for the Man Van, says they perform basic blood tests on- site for a convenient and time saving solution.

"We perform baseline PSA blood tests, it takes about five minutes to have it done, and it's recommended for men over 50 to have it done every single year," she said.

Sheibel says the Man Van can see between 30 to 60 men in the three hour clinics they offer, and offer results by mail or phone.

Scheibel says the Man Van is a non-profit organization, therefore there is a cost associated with booking a clinic.

"We do have clinics that are run through our big sponsors, but in terms of getting an ATB clinic, there's usually a cost of about $1500.00," said Scheibel.

She says one in seven men in Alberta will experience prostate cancer, and it is advised to begin baseline testing at the age of 40.

If you are interested in booking a clinic or finding out more information, you can contact the Prostate Cancer Centre at 403-943-8888 or visit www.prostatecancercentre.ca.

