Man Convicted In Amy Sands' Murder Granted Statutory Release

A man convicted in connection with the murder of a young Okotoks woman has been granted statutory release.

Jesse George Hill pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2014, and was sentenced to eight years behind bars in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Okotokian Amy Sands in 2012.

Sands was in a Calgary garage when she was shot and killed on Aug. 31, 2012.

While it has been proven that Hill did not pull the trigger, he has admitted to knowing the culprit but has refused to share any information with authorities.

It's alleged Hill had argued with individuals at the garage before the shooting, and had returned with another person to get revenge on the men he had fought with.

Two shots were fired, one of which hit Sands in the back, resulting in her death.

Hill was granted statutory release this month.

