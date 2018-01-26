  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Turner Valley RCMP have arrested two individuals in connection with the theft of mail earlier this week.

RCMP Cpl. Tiffany McGregor says they were found in possession of mail from several rural post office box sites.

"We have two people in custody right now," said McGregor. "Two adults, one adult male and one adult female. They were observed throwing mail out of a vehicle yesterday afternoon. Through some coordination of officers we managed to locate the vehicle and arrest them."

Police in Turner Valley are trying to track down the owners of the mail they have recovered and they are encouraging anyone who found the lock cut off their mailbox to contact them and see if they have their mail.

"People have been phoning in and asking if we have anything that belongs to them and I would encourage people to continue to do that that because we have a stack we are still trying to return."

McGregor adds it was a good catch.

"Quite often this happens in the middle of the night and we don't find the people who are responsible. Very lucky in this case because it is tax season and people are getting some very important tax documents."

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Turner Valley detachment at 1-403-933-7227.

More Local News

Friends of the Bar U Are Gearing Up For Busy Weekend

Since 1993, the Friends of the Bar U, have been working behind the scenes of the Historical Ranch just South of Longview, AB. The not for profit group is made up of 13 board members and 10 committees…

Mail Thieves Caught by Turner Valley RCMP

Turner Valley RCMP have arrested two individuals in connection with the theft of mail earlier this week. RCMP Cpl. Tiffany McGregor says they were found in possession of mail from several rural post…

Avalanche Season In Full Swing

Avalanche season is in full swing throughout the province and Alberta Parks wants to make sure residents are safe out in the back country. According to Alberta Parks, the winter avalanche season can…

FSD Takes Extra Precautions For Student Safety

The Foothills School Division is urging parents and students to use caution after a nine-year-old boy was approached by two men in a white minivan on his way home from school Wednesday afternoon,…

Okotoks RCMP Investigating after Mailboxes Damaged

Okotoks RCMP are investigating after four mailboxes were damaged in the MD of Foothills earlier this week. According to police, on January 22nd, 23rd and 24th, RCMP from the Okotoks and High River…

Town Seeking Input For Heritage Designation Program

The Town of Okotoks is seeking public input on the Municipal Heritage Designation Program. The program was initiated in July 2017 to create a method to conserve heritage, valued historic parks,…

Okotoks RCMP Make Arrest In Indecent Acts Case

Okotoks RCMP have made an arrest in regards to the indecent acts that took place outside of Reitman's clothing store earlier this month. Police say around 11 p.m. Wednesday night their General Duty…

Updated - RCMP called to Okotoks Business this Afternoon

Okotoks RCMP are looking to the public for help with an armed robbery at the Bell Cellnet store on Southridge Drive. On January 24th at approximately 1:58 p.m., suspects entered the Bell Cellnet…

New Public Participation Strategy To Be Rolled Out

A new Town of Okotoks Public Participation Policy is being rolled out in 2018. On Monday, Jan. 22 the policy was formalized, according to the town the document establishes tools, strategies, and…

High River RCMP Investigating Suspicious Occurrence

High River RCMP are investigating after a nine-year-old boy was approached by two men in a white minivan on Janurary 24th just before 4 p.m. The minivan pulled up next to the boy, who was walking on…

Pason Expansion will Feature Talents of Local Artists

The walls of the new Pason Centennial Arena expansion will feature some local history and artwork. Okotoks Art Gallery Specialist Katrina Lougheed says two display areas, one on the main floor and…

Okotoks Youth Taking Steps to Help the Homeless

A group of Okotoks youth is raising funds in support of the homeless as they prepare for an event next month. St James Parish Youth Ministry Coordinator Amy Heggenstaller-Boon says the youth group…

Town Reminding Residents To Be Careful With Street Parking

The Town of Okotoks is asking residents to be mindful when parking their vehicles for extended periods of time. According to the Alberta Traffic Safety Act under the Abandoned Vehicles section, the…

Barlow Says Washington Trip A Success

Foothills MP John Barlow along with fellow Conservative Party delegates were in Washington, D.C. for a trade mission last week. During the two-day trip, they met with industry leaders, Congressional…

Alberta Dance Academy Gifts Large Donation To Food Bank

The Okotoks Food Bank has received a generous donation from a local dance organization. On Monday, Jan. 22 The Alberta Dance Academy Parents Association (ADAPA) presented the food bank a cheque for…

Turner Valley On The Hunt For New CAO

The Town of Turner Valley has launched their search for a new Chief Administrative Officer. Mayor Gary Rowntree says there's no set timeline to find someone to fill Barry Williamson's shoes, but…

Arrest Made in Okotoks Break and Enter

Okotoks RCMP have made an arrest in connection with a break and enter in Westmount last week. According to RCMP, they were dispatched to a call of a break and enter at a Westmount residence on…

Arena Expansion Will Open Doors Next Week

Okotoks residents can get a first look at the new Pason Centennial Arena expansion next week. The $15 million facility, with its two new ice surfaces, multi-purpose rooms and art displays, is set to…

PACE Meeting Set for Tonight in Okotoks

An Okotoks-based group advocating for Catholic education will be meeting in town tonight. Parent Advocates for Catholic Education, or PACE, was formed last year with seven founding members. According…

January Marks Intersection Safety Month

January marks intersection safety month for Alberta RCMP. Slowing down, paying attention to cross traffic, and obeying all signs and signals can make a significant difference in intersection safety.…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

High River Committeee Looks to Enter Hockeyville Competition

Barlow Says TPP Important For Canada

High River Gaining Momentum

Busy Agenda For Okotoks Town Council Today

FSD Looks at Grade 5 French Immersion in Okotoks

Town Reminds Residents to Stay Clear of Storm Ponds

RCMP Seeking Witnesses in Indecent Act Investigation

Dewdney Players Head into Performance-Filled 2018

New Look For Okotoks Chamber After AGM

"Aggressive" Cougar Spotted In Turner Valley

Snow Removal Moves To Waldron Avenue Today

FSD Wants Feedback on Policy 18

Community Futures Highwood Hopes To See Program Funding Modernized

AHS Urging Albertans To Check Nalaxone Kits

FSD Kindergarten Registration Opens Soon

Foothills MP John Barlow In Washington Discussing NAFTA

Town Of Okotoks Prepares For New Reality Of Emergency Management

Dawgs Ready To Celebrate 2017 Season

Memorial Scholarship Will Honour Tara Roe

STS Celebrates Opening of Expansion

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Art Exhibit "Turgor" by Daniel Evans at the Okotoks Art Gallery

13 January 2018 10:00 am - 24 February 2018 3:00 pm

Okotoks Art Gallery





Art Exhibit "Pleasing Everybody All the Time" by Manny Blair at Okotoks Art Gallery

13 January 2018 10:00 am - 24 February 2018 3:00 pm

Okotoks Art Gallery





Our Time Together Cookbook

18 January 2018 12:00 am - 22 March 2018 12:00 am

Foothills Children's Wellness Network





Prevent It! Taking Action to Stop Child Sexual Abuse

27 January 2018 10:15 am - 1:00 pm

Okotoks Public Library





Rockabilly Entertainment presents Diva!

27 January 2018 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Heritage Inn High River, High River





Bouncing Back, The Art of Resilience for an Unexpected Life

30 January 2018 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm

Okotoks Public Library





DivorceCare

30 January 2018 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Okotoks Evangelical Free Church





Login