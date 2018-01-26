Mail Thieves Caught by Turner Valley RCMP

Turner Valley RCMP have arrested two individuals in connection with the theft of mail earlier this week.

RCMP Cpl. Tiffany McGregor says they were found in possession of mail from several rural post office box sites.

"We have two people in custody right now," said McGregor. "Two adults, one adult male and one adult female. They were observed throwing mail out of a vehicle yesterday afternoon. Through some coordination of officers we managed to locate the vehicle and arrest them."

Police in Turner Valley are trying to track down the owners of the mail they have recovered and they are encouraging anyone who found the lock cut off their mailbox to contact them and see if they have their mail.

"People have been phoning in and asking if we have anything that belongs to them and I would encourage people to continue to do that that because we have a stack we are still trying to return."

McGregor adds it was a good catch.

"Quite often this happens in the middle of the night and we don't find the people who are responsible. Very lucky in this case because it is tax season and people are getting some very important tax documents."

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Turner Valley detachment at 1-403-933-7227.