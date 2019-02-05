Details
Category: Local News

Former Okotoks resident, Maddison Krebs, continues to make her way up the ladder in the country music industry.

Krebs says she's looking forward to sharing her latest creations with the world after working on it with other Nashville writers.

"I'm super proud of it, and just excited for the world to hear what i've been up to the past few years, because i've been in Nashville during that time writing with different people," she said.

She says she's been working on a collection of songs that will showcase her development as an artist, and they are an indicator of where she's at in her journey.

"It shows my development over the past three years, and is a marker of where I am right now musically and emotionally, I hope it can meet people wherever they're at in their lives too, because I know these songs definitely helped me get out of some dark times, or doubt, or even just made me fell happy," said Krebs.

Krebs released a single back in September called "Real Real Thing," and says these others have significant meaning to her in many ways.

The seven song EP collection will be available for download on platforms such as Itunes and Spotify, and links can be found at maddisonkrebs.com this coming Friday, February eighth.

