Macleod Trail Closures This Weekend

Okotoks commuters are advised of road closures for Macleod Trail this weekend.

North and southbound lanes will be closed at the interchange with Highway 22X Friday evening from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

There will be single-lane traffic for the rest of the weekend, as the right southbound lane, and the left northbound lane will be closed from 7 a.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. early Monday morning.

Drivers are advised the speed limit will be between 50-70 km/h during the closures, and are encouraged to consider alternate routes, including Deerfoot Trail or 37 Street S.W. while the closures are in effect.