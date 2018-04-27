Mac N' Cheese For A Cause

The Rotary Club of Okotoks annual Mac n' Cheese luncheon on Wednesday hit their highest total yet.

The event at Crystal Ridge Golf Club provides guests with a gourmet up mac n' cheese lunch with proceeds going towards the Okotoks Food Bank.

Sandi Kennedy, Rotarian, says they surpassed their fundraising expectations.

"The results have been higher than we've ever had before. We usually raise around $5,500 to buy hamburger meat for the food bank and this year we've hit $8,500 so we're pretty excited about it all."

Kennedy adds the club is always happy to support the food bank.

"The food bank needs help from everyone to be successful and there are people that need a hand up once in a while to sustain life and Rotary believes in service above self and believes that it's an important thing to do."

The Rotary Club's next big event is the 29th Annual Soap Box derby June 2.

