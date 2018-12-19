It's taken four years, but the M.D. of Foothills is no more, and instead will be known as Foothills County.

Reeve Larry Spilak says after checking with the province, they consulted with residents, who gave the plan the overwhelming thumbs up, which got the province in turn to give them the green light to go ahead with the change.

"We did get their opinion, it was overwhelmingly a "yes" vote. So we proceeded with a final request, and we just received approval last week to go ahead with the Foothills County."

Spilack says it's going to cost a couple of bucks to make the change, but really not much more than that.

"We're going to change over as we run out of stationary. We'll print new stationary. The only thing that's going to cost is new signs. And those were required regardless because they gotten old and needed to be replaced anyway."

He says the change to "County" works as a marketing tool.

"The reason for it is because it's more recognizable. Especially on an international market. Certainly on a North American Market. People moving or looking for a place to move to or move their business to, recognize County as a "destination spot" much more than M.D."

Spilak says they'll roll out the change over the next couple of months, but what it won't change is any existing policies and agreements as the change is in name only.

