M.D. Adds $20 Per Year To Tax Bills

The M.D. of Foothills has finalized their budget numbers.

Reeve Larry Spilak says residents can expect to pay about half a point more in taxes this year, which is about an extra $20 a year.

"There are communities out there looking at four and five per cent increases. We're fortunate that we do have good personnel and a good Council that looks at these things. We actually did put a contingency fund into place for rural crime and the excessive road damage from overland flooding. I believe that we're going to require that as well."

Spilak says some of the increase will most likely be used to hire RCMP officers, who will work for the M.D. and will be specifically tasked to help reduce rural crime.

