Lunar Eclipse Second Celestial Event Set For July 27

There's going to be a spectacular lunar eclipse this month, that will glow red and be the longest one seen in years.

Unfortunately, we won't be able to see it, because as James Durbano with the Big Sky Astronomical Society says, we're on the wrong side of the planet.

"Unfortunately, we're not in the right spot to watch this upcoming total lunar eclipse. Most of the world is in the right spot, but here in North America, we're not."

Durbano says those in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia should be able to catch all or some portion of the eclipse, which he says will last over an hour and forty minutes, and glow "blood" red.

However, he says we are in the right spot to see the closest approach of Mars to Earth in 15 years that same night, and you can always catch the eclipse coverage online.

Both the lunar eclipse and the "Mars Opposition" happen Friday, July 27.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]