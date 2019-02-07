Loco For Hot Cocoa; New Event To Support Local Businesses

Okotoks residents can cater to their sweet tooth and warm up while supporting local businesses.

Olde Towne Okotoks is holding their first Hot Chocolate Festival where each business taking part offers their own unique spin on the drink.

Katie Fournell, Event Organizer and owner of K-T Events, says with Calgary offering its own hot chocolate festival, the idea was to create one in Okotoks to encourage residents to stay and support local businesses.

"We'd love to see more people thinking that they can stay home and stay in Okotoks to enjoy these super cool events that take place in the businesses. Also, the businesses have asked that I create events for them that bring people right into their locations and locations that people might not have visited before."

Fournell says she's hopes to see the events grow.

"We'd like to make this one and the Saskatoon Festival both annual festivals, that the creations become crazier and more exciting, more people are coming out to try it and making Okotoks more of a tourist destination for 'can't wait to see what they do with the saskatoons this year' or 'can't wait to see what kind of hot chocolates they make this time'."

Hot chocolate can be voted on with the business with the most votes receiving the title of Best Hot Chocolate.

The Hot Chocolate Festival takes place Feb. 14- 24.

