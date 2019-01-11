Local Youth Ready To Represent Hockey Community

The Town of Okotoks has narrowed down their choices for the Hometown Hockey Three Stars Kids contest.

The call was put out in November to select one local male and one female youth who are active in the hockey community to play a part in the live broadcast next month.

Thomas Maclean, Okotoks Bantam Tier II goalie, and Brooke Davis, Okotoks Oilers Peewee AA goalie, could be representing the local hockey community at the event.

Maclean says when he learned about the contest he knew he needed to get involved.

"One night I'd just came home from hockey practice and my parents said 'hey, there's this cool opportunity for you to go on Hometown Hockey' and it got me hooked, and I decided to read the details about it and it's just a very good opportunity to able to represent your hockey association."

Davis says her nerves aren't too bad thanks to her public speaking experience in school.

"I thought it was really cool, I was kind of nervous at first but now I'm ok because I do a lot of speaking in front of the school and I've always kind of been like that."

The live broadcast game between the Calgary Flames and Ottawa Senators takes place in Okotoks on Feb. 24.

