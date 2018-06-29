Local Teacher Takes French Immersion To California

A local grade one teacher is venturing to Los Angeles this summer to assist with starting a Kindergarten French Immersion program.

Sophie Durand, grade one teacher at Ecole Good Shepard, says she's looking forward to the journey and the 26 students that await her arrival.

"I'm going to be working at a school in Altadena, which is a suburb outside of Los Angeles, and i'll be teaching kindergarten and starting a french immersion program," she said.

Durand says the school had a trial run of the program this past year and has decided to move forward with the french immersion curriculum starting in the fall.

She says the opportunity came knocking while she was researching other schools and programs.

"There was two in Los Angeles that offered the french immersion program, and I applied to both. I saw in a teacher's blog that the Altadena school was looking for people, and it hadn't popped up in my searches, so I messaged the girl in the blog and she put me in touch with the principal and we met right away," said Durand.

Durand is originally from Montreal, and has been in Okotoks teaching for two years and says the process to teach in a different country has been a long one, but is looking forward to the journey ahead and will miss her students dearly.

"I'm going to miss them so much and I wish them the best of luck at Good Shepard, and if ever they are in Los Angeles, come reach out," she said.

