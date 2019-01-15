Details
Category: Local News

Promoting education for underprivileged girls in Uganda has become the passion of a local high school student.

Bryanna Cuthill, a 17-year-old Holy Trinity Academy student, says the campaign spoke to her in many ways.

"It's all about promoting health and security and education to girls in under-developed countries. I really felt a connection to Uganda because they're helping with education, and I believe that no matter where you're from, no matter your gender, you deserve the opportunity to learn. I got excited about that, and I wanted to give someone the opportunity to make their future better, and make the world better," she said.

She says her goal is to help educate girls, and promote awareness of the importance of girl's education.

"My hope is to be able to send 200 girls to school after the end of this, and support a really great cause, and bring more awareness to what other people are going through in this world," said Cuthill.

The Girl Up Campaign is funded by the United Nations Foundation, where they work to ensure displaced girls are enrolled in school and receive quality education.

Cuthill is organizing a musical theatre benefit concert, where she hopes to raise enough funds to achieve the goal of funding the education of 200 girls.

The concert is to take place at Holy Trinity Academy on February second, and will feature Cuthill, who has a passion for musical theatre, and plans to pursue post secondary education in that field.

More information on the benefit concert can be found here: http://www.holytrinityacademy.ca/view.php?action=object&id=42287&stream=homepage%20news

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

More Local News

Local Student Promoting Education For Less Fortunate Girls

Promoting education for underprivileged girls in Uganda has become the passion of a local high school student. Bryanna Cuthill, a 17-year-old Holy Trinity Academy student, says the campaign spoke to…

Local Business Owner Hoping For Moratorium Lift Sooner Than Later

The shortage of supply of cannabis has halted jobs and profits in the retail industry with Alberta Gaming and Liquor commission's Moratorium on store licenses. Beverly Gilbert, President of Micro…

High River RCMP Recover Stolen Trailer on Highway 2

A Calgary man was able to get a trailer full of stolen construction equipment back with help from the High River RCMP. Robert Michaud says his brother spotted the trailer on Highway 2 heading south a…

Expanded Season & Seating At Seaman Stadium For 2019

Just over four months until the boys of summer are back at Seaman Stadium. Last year, like in 2017, each game was a sell out and this year fans will have more opportunities to find themselves a seat…

Okotoks Ranked 2nd in the Province for Sustainable Spending

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business ranked Okotoks second in Alberta in terms of Sustainable Spending from 2006-2016. 182 Alberta municipalities were ranked, with Nobleford surpassing…

Intersection Safety Is January Focus For RCMP

Alberta RCMP are taking a focus on intersection safety this month. In 2016, police say the most frequently identified driver errors that lead to collisions took place at intersections. Errors…

New Programs In The Works For Rowan House This Year

Coming off the heels of a seasonal bump in shelter demand from early January, the Rowan House Society has been looking into new ways to engage the Foothills community both in regards to shelter…

Alberta Liberals Denounce Police Carding

The Alberta Liberal Party is taking a stance towards the practice of police carding, which they say is unfairly representing and targeting racial minorities. In a recent news release on the Alberta…

Cold Snaps Expected in the Coming Weeks

Foothills residents have enjoyed a fairly mild Winter so far. January is usually the coldest month of the year, but we've seen positive temperatures in the double digits with relatively little…

Continued Use Of Storm Ponds Prompts Another Safety Reminder

The warm weather and community awareness has prompted another reminder from the Okotoks Fire Department regarding storm ponds. Ken Thevenot, Okotoks Fire Chief, says he's concerned about residents…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login