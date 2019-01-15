Local Student Promoting Education For Less Fortunate Girls

Promoting education for underprivileged girls in Uganda has become the passion of a local high school student.

Bryanna Cuthill, a 17-year-old Holy Trinity Academy student, says the campaign spoke to her in many ways.

"It's all about promoting health and security and education to girls in under-developed countries. I really felt a connection to Uganda because they're helping with education, and I believe that no matter where you're from, no matter your gender, you deserve the opportunity to learn. I got excited about that, and I wanted to give someone the opportunity to make their future better, and make the world better," she said.

She says her goal is to help educate girls, and promote awareness of the importance of girl's education.

"My hope is to be able to send 200 girls to school after the end of this, and support a really great cause, and bring more awareness to what other people are going through in this world," said Cuthill.

The Girl Up Campaign is funded by the United Nations Foundation, where they work to ensure displaced girls are enrolled in school and receive quality education.

Cuthill is organizing a musical theatre benefit concert, where she hopes to raise enough funds to achieve the goal of funding the education of 200 girls.

The concert is to take place at Holy Trinity Academy on February second, and will feature Cuthill, who has a passion for musical theatre, and plans to pursue post secondary education in that field.

More information on the benefit concert can be found here: http://www.holytrinityacademy.ca/view.php?action=object&id=42287&stream=homepage%20news

