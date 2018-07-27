Local Salon Spot On For Environmentally Friendly Initiatives

Blunt Hair Studio here in Okotoks has taken steps above and beyond for environmentally friendly and recycling initiatives.

Michelle Morrison, Part-Owner and Stylist, says almost everything in use or consumed at Blunt Hair Studio is recycled.

"We recycle 95 per cent of our waste that comes through our salon. That includes, foil, chemicals, even hair. Anything other than food gets recycled," she said.

Morrison says they have also installed nozzles on their sinks that use 65 per cent less water, contributing to water conservation in our community.

"We're always trying to use very low ammonia, eco-friendly products, so we're not putting extra chemicals out into the air. The chemicals don't go down the drain, they actually get recycled, as well," said Morisson.

She says Blunt recycles everything from chemicals to foils and hair, and, in addition, they are avid supporters of other local businesses.

