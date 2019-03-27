Local Resident Cautions Others About Door To Door Sign-Ups

A local resident is cautioning others in the community to beware when signing up for services through door to door sales.

Resident of Tower Hill, Melissa Cyrenne, says she came close to getting way more than she specifically requested with her services.

"He asked what what I currently had, and I told him I have internet only, and it's on a month to month contract, and that's all I want. I was sent an email confirmation with a summary of my requests and a confirmation of my install date, and I saw services ordered, was a list of tv options, and then just below it, it showed the internet. It also showed that I was signed up on a 24 month term," she said.

Cyrenne says there was some incorrect information given by the sales rep regarding her new service, which was confirmed in the follow up email.

"I aksed him how much it was, and he said it was $55 per month, and I'm currently paying about $85. So I said, "well how come it's so low?," and he said because fiber optics are cheaper to run, and it he kind of made it seem like it's a cost savings for Telus to have it, and therefore, cheaper for me to have it," she said.

She says Telus was informed immediately, and assured her they do not teach or condone these types of sales techniques.

The order was immediately corrected to reflect the initial requests, however the internet service came at a higher cost due to the services not being bundled.

