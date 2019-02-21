Local Professional Speaks On Canada Pension Plan Contribution Increase

Okotoks residents are being encouraged to shop local as expenses to business owners continue to increase with the Canada Pension Plan enhancement.

Adam Stepa, Partner at Infinite Chartered Professional Accountants, says the trend created by continued increases in expenses doesn't look good for employees.

"Employees are becoming a burden on small businesses. We're seeing a trend to get away from employees, whether that's trying to hire contractors, or the owners taking on more themselves and not bringing in outside employees," he said.

Stepa adds this not only increases costs to businesses, but presents added risks as businesses try to stay afloat.

"It opens up these small businesses to a lot of risk. If CRA comes in and deems these subcontractors as employees, there's a huge audit risk and cost that goes into that," said Stepa.

As expenses continue to increase as has been seen with minimum wage prior to the CPP increase, it becomes more important for residents to keep shopping local and support local businesses.

