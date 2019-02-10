Local Liberal Candidate Looking To Start The Campaigning

No election date has been set, but with election fever starting to grip Alberta, local candidates are starting to gear up for their run.

One is Liberal Candidate, Dylin Hauser.

He says he's had plenty of support from party officials, but it's limited.

"A tremendous amount. But there's only so much they can do when I'm at work for three weeks at a time and only hope for three days. I mean this riding is not really a liberal base so to speak, so. We're trying to build things from scratch, so to speak."

Hauser, who calls High River home, says he's been working a lot and caring for a new addition to his family, as his wife gave birth to the couple's fourth child, a baby boy, just a couple of weeks ago.