Details
Category: Local News

Getting back to the regular routine can be challenging after the holiday season, especially when it comes to the blues and bloats that come with holiday indulgence.

Julie Hodge, Founder of the Pro Aging Programs, says there are a few ways to swing back into a healthy routine as the New Year begins.

"I'm sure that many of us are in the same boat right now, paying the price for what we enjoyed a few days ago. I have, what I consider my fabulous four tips on how to banish the blahs and bloats and get back to into more of a fitness-minded routine. Get moving, minimize your processed foods and refined sugars, hydrate, hydrate, hydrate, and sleep," she said.

Hodge adds that a proper amount and quality of sleep can help to aid in better digestion, as well as making better food choices.

She adds putting our bodies in motion is one of a few ways to swing back into feeling healthy and balanced.

"It's critical to get moving. Not only is physical fitness great for burning calories and fat and keep our muscles pumping, it improves our blood circulation, and it aids in digestion," she said.

Hodge says it's important to take a look at what we are putting into our bodies by reducing processed foods and refined sugars, as well as introducing natural sugars by way of fruits and vegetables.

More information on how to beat the holiday bloats and blues can be found by clicking here: https://juliehodge.ca/blog/f/beating-the-post-holiday-blahs-and-bloat?fbclid=iwar3cyiqt0zblnxor5xhlluxqfhvtq1kbi7oxqy7ltq1qjy4grbfxe3mpw1g

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

More Local News

Local Health And Fitness Expert Talks Banishing Holiday Blues And Bloats

Getting back to the regular routine can be challenging after the holiday season, especially when it comes to the blues and bloats that come with holiday indulgence. Julie Hodge, Founder of the Pro…

Okotoks Food Bank Welcomes New Executive Director

The Okotoks Food Bank has welcomed a new face to the head of their executive. Pamela McLean joins the organization as their new Executive Director. McLean, who has lived in Okotoks for 14 years, has…

100 Women Who Care Celebrates 5 Years in the Foothills

100 Women Who Care Foothills is heading into their fifth year of helping local charities. The group currently has about 53 members and over the last few years has donated $56,000 to organizations in…

Stier Says 2019 Session Will Be A Short One

2019 will be a year of transition for Livingstone-Macleod MLA Pat Stier. He won't be running in next Spring's election and will throw his support behind newly nominated Roger Reid, who'll pick up the…

Missing Male Has Been Located

Earlier today, RCMP asked for public assistance in locating Austin Bernard Wolfard. They have since reported that Austin has been found safe and unharmed. RCMP would like to thank the public for…

Town And County Look To Residents For Input On Champion Park

The public input online survey deadline has been extended by the Town of Okotoks and Foothills County as they look to the future of Champion Park. Several opportunities are being considered, and…

Wild Rose Community Connections Looks To Expand Parent Programming in 2019

2018 was a year of celebration and expansion for a local organization that helps families acquire critical parental resources. The Wild Rose Community Connections organization not only celebrated…

Provincial Government Talks New Jobs Amid Economic Frustration

The Provincial Government has sent out a release talking about Alberta's economic year. The NDP say they've fought to protect workers and the Canadian economy in the short, medium and long term. In…

Alberta Government Aims To Put Families First

The Province of Alberta wants to make it easier for families to make a better life for themselves this year by adding thousands of affordable child care spaces, expanding the school nutrition program…

Doing Things Differently In Turner Valley In 2018

The Town of Turner Valley bucked the trend in 2018, by actually managing to reduce their municipal taxes. Mayor Gary Rowntree says they managed to find a balance between the money they needed to run…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login