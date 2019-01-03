Local Health And Fitness Expert Talks Banishing Holiday Blues And Bloats

Getting back to the regular routine can be challenging after the holiday season, especially when it comes to the blues and bloats that come with holiday indulgence.

Julie Hodge, Founder of the Pro Aging Programs, says there are a few ways to swing back into a healthy routine as the New Year begins.

"I'm sure that many of us are in the same boat right now, paying the price for what we enjoyed a few days ago. I have, what I consider my fabulous four tips on how to banish the blahs and bloats and get back to into more of a fitness-minded routine. Get moving, minimize your processed foods and refined sugars, hydrate, hydrate, hydrate, and sleep," she said.

Hodge adds that a proper amount and quality of sleep can help to aid in better digestion, as well as making better food choices.

She adds putting our bodies in motion is one of a few ways to swing back into feeling healthy and balanced.

"It's critical to get moving. Not only is physical fitness great for burning calories and fat and keep our muscles pumping, it improves our blood circulation, and it aids in digestion," she said.

Hodge says it's important to take a look at what we are putting into our bodies by reducing processed foods and refined sugars, as well as introducing natural sugars by way of fruits and vegetables.

More information on how to beat the holiday bloats and blues can be found by clicking here: https://juliehodge.ca/blog/f/beating-the-post-holiday-blahs-and-bloat?fbclid=iwar3cyiqt0zblnxor5xhlluxqfhvtq1kbi7oxqy7ltq1qjy4grbfxe3mpw1g

