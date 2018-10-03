Details
Category: Local News

As the anniversary of the death of Tara Smith Roe passed on October first, a local family remembers her fondly due to the impact she had on their children.

Tiffany Boyd, mother of a five-year old autistic boy, who Roe worked closely with, says she made a world of difference with the struggles her child faced.

"My little guy really struggled with school, and she was the most patient person I've ever met, and was really good at connecting with him, which was quite the challenge for anybody. She just stuck in there and continued to bond with him, and they grew to have a really great relationship," she said.

Boyd says they are grateful her family was considered during this time, as they prepare for a tribute show in Tara's honour.

"She obviously spoke about us, and really wanted to be a part of bettering our lives in any way she could. We're just so grateful that we knew her, and the family is an absolute blessing to us, as well," she said.

Roe's childhood friend, Samantha Lee, has organized a tribute rock show in her honour, and has chosen Boyd's family as the recipient of the proceeds due to their close bond and the impact Tara had on their family.

The tribute takes place on October 13th in Calgary at the Palace Theatre, and will feature a 45 minute set of Tara's favourite music performed by students.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

More Local News

Okotoks Ready For First Youth Conference

Shaping the Vision- Okotoks Youth Conference is hoping to pave the way for the future of youth in the community. This is the first year for the event which includes keynote speakers, entertainment,…

Local Family Speaks About How Tara Smith Roe Impacted Their Lives

As the anniversary of the death of Tara Smith Roe passed on October first, a local family remembers her fondly due to the impact she had on their children. Tiffany Boyd, mother of a five-year old…

Chamber Thrilled With Nominations For Business Excellence Awards

The Okotoks and Distrcit Chamber of Commerce is thrilled with the amount of nominees for this year's Business Excellence Awards. This year, the Chamber received over 250 nominations for 10 different…

Jen-Col Gives Back To Students After Lengthy Modernization Project

After a two-year long modernization project, Foothills Composite and Alberta High School of Fine Arts celebrated their grand opening last Monday, with a little something extra from Jen-Col…

Tribute In Honor Of Tara Smith Roe To Benefit Okotoks Family

With the one- year anniversary of the deadly mass shooting at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas passing yesterday, friends and family of Okotoks Educational Assistant and Mother of two, Tara Smith Roe, are…

Flu Season Means Return Of Flu Vaccines

It's that time of year again to get your annual flu shot. The Province will open clinics around Alberta starting in two weeks, Monday, October 15. You can get the shots at various clinics put on by…

Fire Department Sees Increase In Calls For First Week Of Fall

The first week of fall brought more responses for the Okotoks Fire Department. This past week they responded to 29 calls, which is up from 19 the previous week. Ken Thevenot, Fire Chief of the…

FSD Cancels Some Bus Routes

A handful of buses in the Foothills School Division have been cancelled due to the snow, Tuesday, October 2. The Divisions Manager of Communications, Candace Dennison, says the west country has seen…

Slow Go With The Snow

Patience is going to be the word of the day if you're heading into the city Tuesday, October 2. While we got some snow here in the Foothills, there's more on the ground in Calgary, which is going to…

Contestants Battle Puzzling Words At The Grate Groan-Up Spelling Bee

Tough words and tough competition made for a successful year in the sixth annual Grate Groan-up Spelling Bee, hosted by Literacy for Life on September 29. Ten teams composed of three participants…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login