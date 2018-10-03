Local Family Speaks About How Tara Smith Roe Impacted Their Lives

As the anniversary of the death of Tara Smith Roe passed on October first, a local family remembers her fondly due to the impact she had on their children.

Tiffany Boyd, mother of a five-year old autistic boy, who Roe worked closely with, says she made a world of difference with the struggles her child faced.

"My little guy really struggled with school, and she was the most patient person I've ever met, and was really good at connecting with him, which was quite the challenge for anybody. She just stuck in there and continued to bond with him, and they grew to have a really great relationship," she said.

Boyd says they are grateful her family was considered during this time, as they prepare for a tribute show in Tara's honour.

"She obviously spoke about us, and really wanted to be a part of bettering our lives in any way she could. We're just so grateful that we knew her, and the family is an absolute blessing to us, as well," she said.

Roe's childhood friend, Samantha Lee, has organized a tribute rock show in her honour, and has chosen Boyd's family as the recipient of the proceeds due to their close bond and the impact Tara had on their family.

The tribute takes place on October 13th in Calgary at the Palace Theatre, and will feature a 45 minute set of Tara's favourite music performed by students.

