Local Family Launches Online Fundraiser In Support Of Addiction Recovery

An organization developed by a local family hopes to raise funds for those struggling with addiction make the journey into recovery.

The local organization has an online auction in progress, as their first fundraising endeavour.

Tasha Shukys, one founder of F.E.A.R, says her family started the organization with a vision of helping others experiencing struggles with addiction, get into recovery.

"The idea of the organization is to raise funds, that go directly to supporting addicts to help them with the financial aspects of getting into recovery," she said.

Several Okotoks businesses have contributed items for the online auction, including a bike and gift cards.

All proceeds will assist the F.E.A.R organization in funding recovery options to those in need.

The auction will close Sunday morning at 10 am.

The online auction can be accessed at https://www.biddingowl.com/auction/index.cfm?start=21&sort=itemid&sortdir=desc&viewtype=1&auctionid=15917&category=&catname=0&pagesearch=0&psstatus=1.

There's a simple login process and choosing of a screen name before proceeding ahead to bid on items. Winners will be notified on Sunday and Monday.

