Local Denny's On Board To Support The Okotoks Food Bank Once Again

Okotoks residents will have th chance to donate to a good cause while enjoying breakfast tomorrow morning.

Anurah Sharma, General Manager of the Okotoks Denny's, says this is the third year they are hosting this initiative.

"All the money that we collect by the sale of this, will be donated to the Okotoks Food Bank," he said.

"Grand Slam Day," will also coincide with the restaurant's seventh anniversary in the Town of Okotoks.

Sharma says the day will be a special occasion for the restaurant as they celebrate their anniversary while supporting a great local cause.

"We opened in 2011, and have been doing Grand Slam Day with the Food Bank since 2016," he said.

Funds from every Grand Slam breakfast sold on Tuesday, October 23rd from 7a.m.-2p.m. will be donated directly to the Okotoks Food Bank, a much-needed donation as they head into the winter months.

