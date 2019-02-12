Local Cadet Commanding Officer Mourned

A tough loss for both High River and the local air cadet program with the tragic death of their Commanding Officer, Captain Reid Habing Monday, February 11, in a traffic accident.

187 Foothills Air Cadet Squadron Deputy Commanding Officer, Paula Groenwold, says the crash was weather related, but didn't get into specifics of exactly when or where the accident happened.

She says as a result all cadet activities are cancelled for the week, to allow members and Habing's family time to grieve.

She says grief counselling will be provided starting Tuesday, February 19, at the High River Airport headquarters, starting at 6:30 that night.

but if you can't wait, she says the the Canadian Forces Member’s Assistance Program is available 24/7 at 1-800-268-7708.

Or they can call the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868.