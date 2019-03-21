Local Business Woman Receives Entrepreneurial Award

A local business woman has been recognized for her hard work.

Amy Giang, owner of Lube Town, has received the Immigrants of Distinction for Entrepreneurship and Innovation Award.

Giang and her family immigrated to Canada in the late 1980's not knowing how to speak English and with less than a dollar to their name.

She says those who were not welcoming while they laid their roots here actually taught her lessons.

"Everyone around us has shown us kindness, and of the very few who were not nice, we're actually the most kind to because that's how I learned to persevere and that's how I learned that working hard isn't hard enough."

Giang adds her parents sacrificed everything for her and her brother, working day and night to give them an education.

She explains the award has a strong message everyone can benefit from.

"I think it's recognition and also inspiring, to send a message out to everybody, not just immigrants but women and children, anybody, that you can achieve success just by working hard. Canada is probably the best place in the world with opportunities for everyone. You can work hard and you can achieve your dreams."

This is not the first time Giang has been recognized.

In 2016, she was included in Avenue Magazine's Top 40 under 40.

